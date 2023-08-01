IRON HORSE Performs Bluegrass Version Of METALLICA’s “The Four Horsemen”

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Metallica's debut album Kill 'Em All, CMH Records is reflecting back on their widely-successful Pickin' On release Fade to Bluegrass: The Bluegrass Tribute To Metallica. Performed with passion and skill by Alabama band Iron Horse, Fade To Bluegrass: The Bluegrass Tribute To Metallica features high lonesome renditions of Metallica classics like "The Unforgiven," "Enter Sandman," "Fade to Black" and Kill 'Em All cut "The Four Horsemen."

Here's a performance video of Iron Horse performing their version of Metallica's "The Four Horsemen" at Grimey's Records in Nashville on November 25, 2016:

Though Pickin’ On started modestly in 1993 with the release of Pickin’ On the Movies, tributes to The Beatles and Eagles soon followed, and by 1997 the Pickin’ On Series was on fire. It continues to thrive with one hand in traditional bluegrass and the other in popular music, ready for the next chance to create innovative bluegrass music.

Recent releases featuring Iron Horse, Pickin' On Pearl Jam and Pickin’ On Nirvana, were well-received and garnered press from Rolling Stone, Brooklyn Vegan, and Uproxx, among others. Pickin’ On Modest Mouse and Fade to Bluegrass: The Bluegrass Tribute to Metallica both charted on Billboard’s Top Bluegrass Albums chart. The series has also been given extensive retrospective write-ups by Los Angeles Times and No Depression and currently has over 204,000 monthly listeners and more than 93,000 followers on Spotify.

Songs from Pickin’ On have been featured in the television series Revolution and HBO’s True Blood. Other artists that have been given the Pickin’ On treatment include Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, the Allman Brothers Band, Coldplay, The Black Keys, Jack White, The Killers and many more.