IRON KINGDOM Release "In The Grip Of Nightmares" Drum Playthrough Video

The electrifying quartet of Iron Kingdom has a hot new album, The Blood Of Creation, coming out in the winter and in order to get fans as excited about it as they are, are releasing a drum playthrough of their first single, "In The Grip of Nightmares", so folks at home can watch Max Friesen bring the thunder. Along with this they also released a mini-documentary about the making of the album on social media last week.

Iron Kingdom wanted to create music in a style of metal that seemed to have been forgotten when they were kids. Since no one else seemed to be doing it, they decided to play metal the way it used to be played in the 70s and 80s. They combine this classic sound with dark lyrics surrounding a variety of topics including myths, historical events, and fantasy books. The single "In the Grip Of Nightmares" spins off a character in Michael Moorcock's "Elric of Melnibonè" book series. The band explains further: "We started writing this song during the 'On The Hunt' sessions back in 2019, however, the song had a different energy than the rest of the album so we decided it would be best to come back to it at a later date. In late 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, we took a second look at what was to become 'In The Grip Of Nightmares'. We rewrote the tune to be what it is today. It tells the tale of the legendary sentient sword 'Stormbringer' and its relationship to Elric. The two are bound together by fate. A fate that twists Chaos and Law, and leaves Elric in the grip of nightmares. Musically, this song is relatively progressive, I'd say it has some Helloween and Fates Warning like feelings. It is quite fast and driving, but also quite melodic with lots of leads and solos."

Drummer Max Friesen also adds about the track: "This song was one of the first we worked on as a group. It was one where I tried to make a good first impression haha. The kicks go for quite the gallop at a middle tempo so It's a bit of an endurance run with full leg motion. I tried to feature both rides in this track and took influence from a cymbal riff by Amanda Osterman from the song "At The Gates" off of the 2013 album 'Gates of Eternity'."

"The Blood Of Creation" is the fifth album from the Vancouver-based band and over the years they have moved from being a hard rock band, then taking a progressive metal dive, going fully classic metal, and ultimately bringing all of those together in the latest. They lean into dark themes, dark topics, dark vibes, and a dark cover, and at the end is just a wall of music. Iron Kingdom is recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Helloween, and Judas Priest.

Pre-order the album here, or here.

Tracklisting:

"Tides Of Desolation"

"Sheathe The Sword"

"Queen Of The Crystal Throne"

"Hunter And Prey"

"Witching Hour"

"In The Grip Of Nightmares"

"Primordial"

"The Blood Of Creation"

"In The Grip Of Nightmares":

Teaser:

In additional news, Iron Kingdom have announced their album launch show for November 4 in Vancouver, BC, at the Wise Hall. For more info, head here.

