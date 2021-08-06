IRON LIZARDS – New Single “Obey / Annihilate” Streaming

Iron Lizards have released "Obey / Annihilate", the second single leading up to their debut album Hungry For Action. The French power-trio combines raw, primitive rock ‘n’ roll with ‘80s hardcore into a tasty mixture of energetic, straightforward garage rock.

Fast, direct, and punchy, "Obey / Annihilate" captures the essence of Iron Lizards' unfiltered sound. Iron Lizards' debut album 'Hungry for Action' will be released on The Sign Records on September 17. The album is released on LP and CD, as well as digital format, and can be pre-ordered now.

Iron Lizards are a power-trio from Paris, France. The band was formed in 2015 by Elio with their goals already set; honoring the old gods of Detroit (MC5, The Stooges) whilst paying their homage to the ‘90s action rock scene (The Hellacopters, Zeke, New Bomb Turks). This was then mixed with influences taken from everything from ‘60s garage punk to ‘80s punk hardcore (Zero Boys, Minor Threat, Gang Green) and psychobilly (The Cramps). Their first EP was released in 2016 by German JanML Records, following this with playing as the opening act for bands such as Get Dead, Zeke, Mammoth Mammoth, Sonic Wolves, The Hip Priests, and Christmas.