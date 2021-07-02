IRON LIZARDS Sign With The Sign Records; Hungry For Action Debut Out In September

Iron Lizards have joined forces with The Sign Records for the release of their debut album Hungry For Action. Hailing from France, the band offers raw and dirty garage rock performed with uncompromising attitude and energy.

Hungry For Action will be released in September 2021. The first single leading up to the album is called "It's About Time!", and it's out now on all streaming platforms.

Iron Lizards are a power-trio from Paris, France. The band was formed in 2015 by Elio with their goals already set; honoring the old gods of Detroit (MC5, The Stooges) whilst paying their homage to the ‘90s action rock scene (The Hellacopters, Zeke, New Bomb Turks). This was then mixed with influences taken from everything from ‘60s garage punk to ‘80s punk hardcore (Zero Boys, Minor Threat, Gang Green) and psychobilly (The Cramps). Their first EP was released in 2016 by German JanML Records, following this with playing as the opening act for bands such as Get Dead, Zeke, Mammoth Mammoth, Sonic Wolves, The Hip Priests, and Christmas.