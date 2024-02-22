IRON MAIDEN And Dead By Daylight Team Up For An Electrifying Collection

Dead By Daylight is no stranger to epic collaborations. From Chucky and The Xenomorph, to recent hit smash hits like Attack On Titan, the popular horror video game where four Survivors try to escape from a relentless Killer has long been home to legendary characters from the diverse world of horror and beyond. Now, it’s a heavy metal icon’s turn.

Legendary band Iron Maiden and Dead By Daylight have teamed up to bring beloved figurehead, Eddie, to the game in an electrifying new collection.

Having graced nearly all of Iron Maiden’s album covers, t-shirts, and merch since the very beginning, Eddie has a long and storied history. With bloody battlefields, dystopian futures, and the deep reaches of hell under his belt, fans can be sure that Eddie will be right at home in the twisted world of Dead By Daylight.

Eddie enters Dead By Daylight’s Fog as Legendary Outfits for popular Killers The Dredge, The Doctor, The Deathslinger, and The Oni. Iron Maiden fans are sure to recognize the inspiration behind the Outfits, as each one draws from one or more of Eddie’s iconic iterations throughout the years. The game’s original Survivors also get to join the mix, with band t-shirts featuring the game’s many Realms as tour stops.

“What an incredibly exciting new collaboration for us to explore,” shares Kirby Taylor, Product Manager on Dead By Daylight. “Eddie is such an icon, and flipping through some of his famous appearances to see which Killers we could pair them with was a dream come true. We’re also glad our Survivors can get in on the fun with some killer tour t-shirts. A couple of those even have a little surprise as well, depending on the Survivor, but we’ll leave that up to players to find.”

As an additional treat for fans, Iron Maiden’s classic track, "Fear Of The Dark", will play once any of these cosmetics are equipped in the match lobby - helping set the mood for the face-melting challenge ahead.

The Iron Maiden Collection is available for purchase now.

About Dead By DaylightTM:

Created by BehaviourTM Interactive, Dead By Daylight is a multiplayer action horror game of hide and seek, set in a dark fantasy and drawing from all corners of horror, where each match is a different experience. Dead By Daylight boasts 60 million players both globally and across all platforms. On any given day, up to 2 million players step into The Fog, whether on PC, console, or mobile. Since its release in 2016, the game has become a place where cult classic horror survives and thrives, having welcomed legends from TV, movies, and video games. For more information, please visit deadbydaylight.com.

About Behaviour™ Interactive:

Behaviour Interactive is the largest Canadian gaming studio, with more than 1,300 employees worldwide. Behaviour is best known for its flagship franchise, the multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight™, which has entertained 60 million players across multiple platforms. The studio is currently expanding its portfolio of original IP with multiple projects, including the acclaimed building and raiding title Meet Your Maker. Behaviour has also established itself as one of the world’s leading providers of external development services. The company has partnered with many of the gaming industry’s leaders, including Microsoft, Sony, EA, Warner, Netflix, and Take-Two, among many others. Over 30 years, Behaviour has developed an unparalleled, award-winning culture. The company was named one of the Best Places to Work in Canada by GamesIndustry.biz,and has been recognized with Deloitte Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 and Best Managed Company awards. Headquartered in Montreal, Behaviour has expanded its global presence with studios in Toronto (Behaviour Toronto), Seattle (Midwinter Entertainment), the United Kingdom (Behaviour UK - North and Behaviour UK - South) and the Netherlands (Behaviour Rotterdam). For more information, visit bhvr.com.