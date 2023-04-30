IRON MAIDEN And SOUNDGARDEN Land At Fourth And Fifth Respectively In Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023 Fan Vote

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation recently announced the nominees for 2023 induction. The top five artists, as selected by the public via the Fan Vote, comprised a "Fans' Ballot" that was tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2023 inductees.

Iron Maiden cracked the Top 5 in the Fan Vote and finished in fourth place with over 449,000 votes, followed by Soundgarden in fifth (427,000+ votes). George Michael topped the list with more than 1,040,000 votes, with Cyndi Lauper and Warren Zevon rounding out the Top 5. More than three million votes were cast in total.

George wins the #RockHall2023 FAN VOTE. Thank you to all of the amazing fans for voting every day for George. Thank you for your continued support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xyZEdw4ux5 — George Michael Official (@GeorgeMOfficial) April 29, 2023

Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2019, Iron Maiden founder / bassist Steve Harris commented on not being in the Hall Of Fame even though the band has been elegible since 2004.

Harris: "I don’t think about things like that. It’s very nice if people give you awards or accolades, but we didn’t get into the business for that sort of thing. I’m certainly not going to lose sleep if we don’t get any sort of award, not just that one, any award. I don’t think we deserve to have this or that necessarily. With what we do, whatever comes of it is great. Whatever doesn’t come of it is great, too."

