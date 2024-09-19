IRON MAIDEN Announce 50th Anniversary Run For Your Lives World Tour 2025 / 2026

Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives World Tour will kick off on May 27, 2025 in Budapest, followed by 27 stadium, festival and arena shows around Europe. The tour marks 50 years since Steve Harris formed the band in late 1975 and to celebrate this Maiden fans are promised a very special set list, spanning the nine studio albums from Iron Maiden to Fear Of The Dark, with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever.

Special Guests for the first half of the tour, including the London and Dublin outdoor shows (but not the UK arenas), will be American rockers Halestorm. The second half of the tour sees Sweden’s Avatar as guests. And, finally, British metal band, The Raven Age, will open all UK & Ireland shows.

Tickets go on general sale next week. Check IronMaiden.com for more details.

Dates are as follows:

May

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Aréna *

31 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport *

June

1 - Bratislava, Slovakia - TIPOS Arena *

5 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks (Festival)

7 - Stavanger, Norway - SR-Bank Arena *

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena *

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena *

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena *

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium *

21 - Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena ^

22 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live ^

25 - Dublin, Ireland - Malahide Castle *^

28 - London, England - London Stadium *^

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro ^

July

3 - Belfort, France - Eurockéennes Festival

5 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano **

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena **

9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion **

11 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena **

13 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo **

15 - Bremen, Germany - Bürgerweide **

17 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium **

19 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena **

23 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome **

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park **

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen **

29 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne **

August

2 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy **

*Halestorm

^The Raven Age

**Avatar

Trooper VIP packages will be available at all shows.

Says Bruce Dickinson: "Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience. This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”

Manager Rod Smallwood adds: "50 years of Maiden and I have seen 46 of them! With well over 100 million albums sold and almost 2500 shows in 64 countries and counting, to countless millions of fans, we are all still loving every second and consider every tour a new challenge to bring something different and exciting to our fans. And for this very special one we’re pulling out all the stops!

We will cover classics and fan favourites from the first nine albums, from Iron Maiden to Fear Of The Dark, many of which we haven’t played in years and many we will likely never play again in the future. We have already been hard at work for months putting together an even more spectacular and elaborate new show which will bring the songs to life more than we have ever been able to do before. This is going to be a huge couple of years for Iron Maiden, and Eddie of course, and we are very excited about what we have up our sleeves for you fans throughout the whole of our 50th year. I promise you are all going to be very happy indeed!"

On Saturday June 28th the band will perform at the London Stadium, home of West Ham Football Club – the team that band founder Steve Harris has supported throughout his life, and with whom Iron Maiden have a long and storied history.

This concert in front of over 60,000 fans, will be the first time that IRON MAIDEN have performed on the club’s hallowed turf. A true homecoming show – with Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith & Nicko McBrain all born in the surrounding area – it will also be the biggest UK venue the band have ever headlined outside of their festival appearances.

Steve Harris: "My love of football and my support of West Ham is no secret, and I know many of our fans around the world have shared that with me too. So we’re all very excited to be playing at the London Stadium as part of the Run For Your Lives tour. We can’t wait to see you all there!"