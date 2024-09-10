IRON MAIDEN Announce Powerslave 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Zoetrope Vinyl + Worldwide Release Of Somewhere In Time Yellow Vinyl With Future Past Tour Lenticular; Video Trailer

Iron Maiden have announced November 15 as the release date for a 40th anniversary edition of their Powerslave album on limited edition zoetrope vinyl.

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Iron Maiden’s Platinum selling landmark release with a 1LP, limited-edition zoetrope colored vinyl pressing of the 2015 remasters with expanded album artwork and “Powerslave At 40” notes written by Steve Harris. This is the first time the 2015 remasters will be available on vinyl.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Aces High"

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"Losfer Words (Big ‘Orra)"

"Flash Of The Blade"

"The Duelists"

Side B

"Back In The Village"

"Powerslave"

"Rime Of The Ancient Mariner"

And there’s more…

Previously only available in the US, a special edition of Somewhere In Time on yellow vinyl comes with a Future Past Tour lenticular, and will be available to the rest of the world from November 15.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Wasted Years"

"Sea Of Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

Side B

"The Loneliness of The Long Distance Runner"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"Deja-Vu"

"Alexander The Great"