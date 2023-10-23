IRON MAIDEN Announce Second Melbourne Show For The Future Past World Tour 2024

Due to overwhelming demand, Iron Maiden have added a second Melbourne show to their The Future Past World Tour 2024 itinerary. The date is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Tickets are onsale Tuesday, October 24 from 11 AM, AEDT. Iron Maiden Fan Club members, click here.

The Future Past Tour features songs from the band’s most recent studio album Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.