IRON MAIDEN Announces First Batch Of 2024 Tour Dates

After much anticipation, Iron Maiden has revealed their first set of tour dates for 2024. The Future Past Tour will be coming to Australia and New Zealand next year. Confirmed dates are as listed:

September 2024

1 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

4 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

6 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

10 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

12 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

16 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

Tickets go on general sale October 24, 2023. Killswitch Engage will be the special guests.

The Future Past Tour features songs from the band’s most recent studio album Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.