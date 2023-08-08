IRON MAIDEN Are Keeping A Secret - "You'll Be Happy," BRUCE DICKINSON Tells Fans In European Tour Recap Video

Iron Maiden have wrapped up the current European leg of The Future Past tour, and have released a recap video, which can be viewed below.

Within the video, drummer Nicko McBrain and singer Bruce Dickinson tease the band's future plans, with Nicko stating, "We’re going to take a little time off and think about what we’re going to do after.” Dickinson adds: “Something else will happen. I can’t tell you what but you’ll be happy.”

Upcoming Iron Maiden tour dates are listed below:

September

28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

October

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival