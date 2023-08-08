IRON MAIDEN Are Keeping A Secret - "You'll Be Happy," BRUCE DICKINSON Tells Fans In European Tour Recap Video
August 8, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Iron Maiden have wrapped up the current European leg of The Future Past tour, and have released a recap video, which can be viewed below.
Within the video, drummer Nicko McBrain and singer Bruce Dickinson tease the band's future plans, with Nicko stating, "We’re going to take a little time off and think about what we’re going to do after.” Dickinson adds: “Something else will happen. I can’t tell you what but you’ll be happy.”
Upcoming Iron Maiden tour dates are listed below:
September
28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
October
2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival