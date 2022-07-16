IRON MAIDEN Artist DEREK RIGGS To Create New T-Shirt Artwork In Support Of PAUL DI'ANNO's Medical Treatments

Following is an update from writer Stjepan Juras, who has penned numerous Iron Maiden-related books. Juras has been instrumental in assisting former frontman Paul Di'Anno to raise funds for medical treatments in Croatia that prevented the loss of his leg.

Juras: "Dear Iron Maiden world! As you know, the entire community of Iron Maiden fans rose to their feet and gave a helping hand to the legendary singer Paul Di'Anno. Iron Maiden and Phantom Music also joined this grand action, however the grand finale was left for someone very special. Eddie, Edward the Head, and his legendary father Derek Riggs contacted us! Derek and his wife Kim gladly accepted my invitation and decided to present a special artwork that we will print on a t-shirt, along with a special certificate.

The shirt will be unique and you have never seen anything like it before. Let's remember; Eddie 'killed' Paul on the Venezuelan edition of the live EP, Maiden Japan, and now he will raise him again and give him a chance for a new life on his own two feet. This shirt will go on pre-sale on August 1, 2022, when all sent bundles have already arrived at all addresses.

We can't say thank you enough to Derek and Kim, and our superhero Eddie once again showed he has a big heart!

The page MaidenCroatia.com/riggs will start to work from August 1st. You can order the last 50 bundles with previous t-shirt and signed Warhorse DVD single at this location."

After seven years in a wheelchair and a difficult condition that could have ended in the loss of his leg, Paul Di'Anno found salvation in Croatia. Since the end of November 2021, Paul has been receiving treatment in Croatia, where he made his first steps in May after a series of lymphatic drainage treatments and daily physiotherapy. The complicated and long-lasting treatment was initiated by fans and friends who raised significant funds to restore his new-old life.

Kastro Pergjoni, owner of the legendary Cart & Horses pub where Maiden had their first performances, together with the writer and big Maiden fan Stjepan Juras from Croatia, launched an action that joined thousands of fans from all over the world.

Kastro Pergjoni has issued the following update via the Cart & Horses Facebook page:

"I am very excited to announce that the Iron Maiden team have kindly agreed to cover the remaining cost of Paul Di'Annio's operation. Not only are Iron Maiden the best band on this planet, they are kind-hearted and supported by an amazing team. As a result of this fantastic news, I will be closing the fundraising on the 21st June 2022.

"I would like to express my huge thanks to everyone that has donated, you all made a difference and made this happen for Paul. There are so many individuals and bands who have worked with me behind the scenes on this tremendous journey. I'm so grateful and thankful to you all, I'd love to name every single one of you but it would be a never-ending list as there are SO many of you, you guys are incredible!

"I would not have made it this far without our designer Robert Stivicic, from the start to the end of this fundraiser, we have achieved some stunning merchandise - I'm sorry for being too picky sometimes (ok, all the time) but we got there in the end! Warhorse bundles signed by Paul are still available, if you like to still help please order them before they all go.

"Also, without Stjepan and Violeta Juras this would not have been possible, as they took so much of their time to help, organize and support Paul in Croatia, especially with his daily needs.

"I'd like to thank Paul for placing so much trust in me even though we've had our differences (sorry Paul, all my decisions were based in the best interest for your health). The one thing I have learned from this experience is that the Maiden Family is truly special and I pride myself in being a part of this. I can't thank you all enough.🙏

"Let's all wish Paul all the best on his upcoming operations. Paul - see you in Croatia!"

On May 22nd, when Iron Maiden launched their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour in Zagreb, Croatia, bassist Steve Harris and Di'Anno reunited for the first time in years. A video has been posted with Di’Anno meeting with Harris and band manager Rod Smallwood. Di'Anno sang on Iron Maiden's legendary first two albums, Iron Maiden and Killers. Di'Anno has spent the last few months in the Croatian capital receiving lymphatic drainage treatment ahead of upcoming knee surgery.

Guesting on The Metal Voice, Di'Anno recounted the meeting with Harris and Smallwood, calling it "quite emotional." Check out the interview below.

Di'Anno: "It was brilliant because I met up with Steve's sister Linda first, whom I hadn't seen her in about 30 years. And then... Steve was amazing, and then Rod as well, it's made my whole year, actually. It was fantastic. It was pretty awesome. It was quite emotional. If it had been the first time we spoke together in 30 years, it would have been maybe a little bit more weird. But, as I said, we talk about football and stuff like that, and Steve phoned me up a couple of times from (his home in) the Bahamas."