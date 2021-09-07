IRON MAIDEN At War With DRAKE For #1 Spot On UK Album Chart; Vinyl Edition Of Senjutsu Unboxed (Video)

Iron Maiden and Drake are going head-to-head in a gargantuan chart battle for #1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, reports Official Charts Company.

Iron Maiden lead today’s Official Chart Update with their 17th studio album Senjutsu, while Canadian rapper Drake is clipping at their heels with his sixth album Certified Lover Boy in the runner-up slot.

Iron Maiden lead on physical sales and downloads, while Drake has the upper hand on streaming. So far this week, 8,000 chart sales separate the two albums, but everything is still to play for.

Iron Maiden have scored five UK #1 albums across their forty year career, with their latest two studio LPs 2010's Final Frontier and 2015's The Book of Souls becoming their first consecutive UK #1s.

In other news, Iron Maiden have released the video below, stating: "Alex our Fan Club Eddie-Tor takes us through a beautiful Senjutsu vinyl unboxing (filmed last week but we wanted you to have that gatefold moment yourselves so we didn't post it)."

Senjutsu, Iron Maiden’s 17th studio album, is available globally via BMG. Through a series of new visualizers, you can hear the entire album below.

For Senjutsu - loosely translated as ‘tactics & strategy,’ the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, Senjutsu, like their previous record The Book Of Souls, is a double CD/Triple vinyl album.

Senjutsu is released in the following formats and is available to order/save at IronMaiden.com.

- Standard 2CD Digipak

- Deluxe 2CD Book Format

- Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Silver And Black Marble Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl

- Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia

- Digital album [streaming and download]

Tracklisting:

"Senjutsu" (8:20) - Smith/Harris

"Stratego" (4:59) - Gers/Harris

"The Writing On The Wall" (6:13) - Smith/Dickinson

"Lost In A Lost World" (9:31) - Harris

"Days Of Future Past" (4:03) - Smith/Dickinson

"The Time Machine" (7:09) - Gers/Harris

"Darkest Hour" (7:20) - Smith/Dickinson

"Death Of The Celts" (10:20) - Harris

"The Parchment" (12:39) - Harris

"Hell On Earth" (11:19) - Harris

"Senjutsu":

"Stratego":

"The Writing On The Wall" video:

"Lost In A Lost World":

"Days Of Future Past":

"The Time Machine":

"Darkest Hour":

"Death Of The Celts":

"The Parchment":

"Hell On Earth":

"The Writing On The Wall" (SFX Version)