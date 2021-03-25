IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS Calls NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play "One Of The Best Sounding Albums I've Ever Heard In My Life"

Following is an excerpt from a Metal Hammer interview with Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, published in Metal Hammer #279, in which he praises Nightwish's 2007 album, Dark Passion Play.

Harris: "When I heard Dark Passion Play, I couldn’t believe it. I thought, 'Now, this is a proper fucking album.' It’s got everything bar the kitchen sink in there. It was controversial because of the new singer (Anette Olzon), but she was brilliant. No disrespect to (original Nightwish singer) Tarja, but Anette’s voice suited them a lot better. There’s heavy stuff, classical, even a bit of Disney – all kinds of shit in there. I think it’s one of the best-sounding albums I’ve ever heard in my life."

Dark Passion Play is Nightwish's sixth studio album. It was released through September and October 2007 in various territories and is the first album in the band's catalogue without original vocalist Tarja Turunen, who was dismissed in 2005. It is also the first album involving future member Troy Donockley on uilleann pipes and tin whistle. Dark Passion Play is the first of only two albums featuring singer Anette Olzon, who was eventually dismissed in 2012 after the release of the band's subsequent album, Imaginaerum, and replaced by Floor Jansen. Founder / keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen has referred to it as the "album that saved his life."

Tracklist:

"The Poet and the Pendulum"

I. "White Lands of Empathica"

II. "Home"

III. "The Pacific"

IV. "Dark Passion Play"

V. "Mother and Father"

"Bye Bye Beautiful"

"Amaranth"

"Cadence of Her Last Breath"

"Master Passion Greed"

"Eva"

"Sahara"

"Whoever Brings the Night"

"For the Heart I Once Had"

"The Islander"

"Last of the Wilds" (instrumental)

"7 Days to the Wolves"

"Meadows of Heaven"