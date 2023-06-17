IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS Talks Choosing Setlists, Reveals Deep Cut He Would Like To Play Live - "We Don't Do It For The Audience; We Do It For Our Own Thing First"

The Future Past Tour features Iron Maiden presenting previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. Speaking exclusively with Metal Hammer recently, bassist / founder Steve Harris revealed that when it comes to picking what songs to play on each tour, the metal legends answer to only one voice: their own.

"This might be blunt and brutal, but we don’t do it for the audience. We do it for our own thing first. We’ve gotta feel comfortable with what we’re playing and enjoy it, and then hopefully they’ll like it. That’s always been our stance all the way through. We don’t do a census of, ‘Oh, does everyone like this or like that?’, or whatever. We don’t do that."

Read the complete report here.

On June 11th, Iron Maiden brought The Future Past tour to the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"