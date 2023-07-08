IRON MAIDEN - BDC TV: On The Sofa With NICKO McBRAIN

On July 5th, BDC TV (British Drum Co.) shared a very special episode via YouTube featuring Nicko McBrain from Iron Maiden. He discusses the band's current Future Past Tour, the construction of his new drum kit, and the choices that were made in featuring Iron Maiden artwork on it.

Iron Maiden kicked off The Future Past Tour 2023 on May 28 in Ljubljana, Slovenia at Arena Stozice. Drummer Nicko McBrain has a new kit for the tour, and he shows it off in the clip below:

"Did you really think we weren't going to have an Alexander The Great t-shirt?!? Told you Eddie needed to keep some secrets!," reads a social media post from Iron Maiden.

It only took 37 years for Iron Maiden to fulfill a timeless wish of their fans everywhere and play, for the first time ever, live on stage, their legendary track “Alexander The Great” in Slovenia. “Alexander The Great”, written by Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, is the final track on the 1986 album, Somewhere In Time. Fan-filmed video of the debut concert performance can be viewed below:

The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

The following official Opening Night video has been issued by the band: