IRON MAIDEN Beer Canada Opens Up Official Webshop

Iron Maiden Beer Canada has opened up an official webshop at this location. Presently two items are feature: The Trooper Collection Box and the Trooper Gift Tin.



The Limited Edition Trooper Collection 2 Box contains two bottles each of:

Trooper 666 - 6.6% Charged with even more flavour and more alcohol, but brewed to the same great recipe of the original Trooper.

Trooper Red ‘N’ Black – 6.0% A blend of chocolate and crystal malt gives this full bodied beer a roasted malt and caramel backbone. The Robinsons’ yeast provides hints of both liquorice and honey to create a delicious warming brew.

Trooper Hallowed – 6.0% - A hybrid beer inspired by Belgium and brewed in England. The Belgian style yeast combines with Noble hops to deliver a complete palate of subtle banana with a plum finish.

Trooper Sun And Steel – 4.8% - A double-fermented pilsner infused with saké to produce a crisp refreshing taste with a flash of fruit.

Trooper IPA - 4.3% - Marries together familiar American hoppy flavours with a fundamentally British backbone.

Trooper Fear Of The Dark - 4.5% - English dark roasted chocolate stout that is full bodied and rich in flavour.

The new Trooper gift tin is made of high-quality embossed aluminum with a 500ml bottle of the award-winning Trooper Ale and the popular Trooper pint glass. It is the perfect addition to any Trooper collection, with a reliable increase in value and is available for a short time.

Contains: 1 x 500ml bottle of Trooper Ale, 1 x Trooper pint glass.



