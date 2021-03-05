IRON MAIDEN Beer Canada Opens Up Official Webshop
March 5, 2021, an hour ago
Iron Maiden Beer Canada has opened up an official webshop at this location. Presently two items are feature: The Trooper Collection Box and the Trooper Gift Tin.
The Limited Edition Trooper Collection 2 Box contains two bottles each of:
Trooper 666 - 6.6% Charged with even more flavour and more alcohol, but brewed to the same great recipe of the original Trooper.
Trooper Red ‘N’ Black – 6.0% A blend of chocolate and crystal malt gives this full bodied beer a roasted malt and caramel backbone. The Robinsons’ yeast provides hints of both liquorice and honey to create a delicious warming brew.
Trooper Hallowed – 6.0% - A hybrid beer inspired by Belgium and brewed in England. The Belgian style yeast combines with Noble hops to deliver a complete palate of subtle banana with a plum finish.
Trooper Sun And Steel – 4.8% - A double-fermented pilsner infused with saké to produce a crisp refreshing taste with a flash of fruit.
Trooper IPA - 4.3% - Marries together familiar American hoppy flavours with a fundamentally British backbone.
Trooper Fear Of The Dark - 4.5% - English dark roasted chocolate stout that is full bodied and rich in flavour.
The new Trooper gift tin is made of high-quality embossed aluminum with a 500ml bottle of the award-winning Trooper Ale and the popular Trooper pint glass. It is the perfect addition to any Trooper collection, with a reliable increase in value and is available for a short time.
Contains: 1 x 500ml bottle of Trooper Ale, 1 x Trooper pint glass.