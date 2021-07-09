IRON MAIDEN – BRUCE DICKINSON Invites Fans To Belshazzar’s Feast; Video

Iron Maiden has uploaded a video with frontman Bruce Dickinson inviting fans to their Belshazzar’s Feast.

Dickinson says in the video, “July the 15th. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast…but your mum can’t come.”

The video comes after rampant speculation that the British heavy metal legends were preparing to announce new music after recent postings from the band showed the letters “W.O.T.W.”, thought to mean “Writing On The Wall”.

Iron Maiden’s last album was 2015’s The Book Of Souls.

Funko, the world’s leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, have partnered with Iron Maiden for a series of new figures showcasing the band's legendary mascot, Eddie.

According to Entertainment Earth, two new collectibles will be released in November 2021, they are:

Iron Maiden Eddie Somewhere In Time Pop! Vinyl Figure

This Iron Maiden Eddie Somewhere In Time Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.

Surprise! Surprise! This very special item might have limited variants randomly inserted throughout the production run. If extra lucky, you could potentially receive one of these highly sought-after ultra-rare collectibles when you order this item! Please note that requests for specific variants upon ordering cannot be accepted, nor can returns of opened items be accepted. And the item you receive may be slightly different from the standard edition pictured.

In case you didn't know: What is a "chase variant" and why is it so special? Well, variants are slightly different productions made in limited number and inserted into the standard production run. Kind of like a golden ticket, you just never know when you might receive one! These variants are often called chase items because they're the versions that the most enthusiastic collectors are always chasing after to get. When you purchase multiple units, it can increase your chance of landing one of these popular treasures.

Iron Maiden Eddie Seventh Son Of Seventh Son Pop! Vinyl Figure

This Iron Maiden Eddie Seventh Son of Seventh Son Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.