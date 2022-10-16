IRON MAIDEN - Canada 2022 Event Tee Available Now For A Very Limited Time

Earlier this week, Iron Maiden brought their Legacy Of The Beast 2022 World Tour to Canada for three sold out shows in the province of Ontario: October 11th in Toronto, 12th in Hamilton, and 15th in Ottawa.

An exclusive Canada 2022 Event Tee was sold at the merch stands featuring Eddie dressed as a lumberjack, brandishing a broken hockey stick, as he fights off a gaggle of Canadian Geese, aided by Grizzly Bears, with the CN Tower in the background.

Remaining dates on the North American leg of Iron Maiden's 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, with special guests Within Temptation, are as listed:

October

17 - Worcester, MA - Dcu Center

19 - Belmont Park, NY - Ubs Arena

21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Iron Maiden will be bringing a new tour to Europe in the summer of 2023, including arena shows in the UK & Ireland. The Future Past Tour will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

The first shows to be announced are as follows:

June

13 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

19 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

24 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

26 - Ovo Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

28 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England

30 - AO Arena - Manchester, England

July

3 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England

4 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, England

7 - O2 Arena - London, England

11 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

13 - Sportpaleis - Antwerp, Belgium

15 - The Return of the Gods Festival - Milan, Italy

Further European dates for The Future Past Tour will be announced later. Support for The Future Past Tour will be announced at a later date. Trooper VIP will be available at selected UK and European dates.

Steve Harris says, “Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first 3 songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

Manager, Rod Smallwood adds, “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on Senjutsu for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like Somewhere In Time it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!”