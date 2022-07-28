IRON MAIDEN Check In From Legacy Of The Beast World Tour - "It's Been Brilliant, And The Fans Have Been Fantastic, As Usual And As Expected"; Video
July 28, 2022, an hour ago
Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 is currently trotting around the globe, and the band have released the video below, stating, "As the Euro leg of the tour draws to a close, we check in with the guys on the road..."
The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour lands at Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, July 29. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.