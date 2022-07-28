IRON MAIDEN Check In From Legacy Of The Beast World Tour - "It's Been Brilliant, And The Fans Have Been Fantastic, As Usual And As Expected"; Video

July 28, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal iron maiden

IRON MAIDEN Check In From Legacy Of The Beast World Tour - "It's Been Brilliant, And The Fans Have Been Fantastic, As Usual And As Expected"; Video

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 is currently trotting around the globe, and the band have released the video below, stating, "As the Euro leg of the tour draws to a close, we check in with the guys on the road..."

The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour lands at Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, July 29. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews