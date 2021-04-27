IRON MAIDEN - Classical Composer Reacts To "Phantom Of The Opera"; Video

April 27, 2021, 23 minutes ago

Classical composer, R. Douglas Helvering, has uploaded the video below, along with the following message:

"In this episode of #TheDailyDoug​, I'm reacting to Iron Maiden's song, 'Phantom Of The Opera', off of their debut studio recording from 1980. It was fun to hear IM's original singer and to hear some truly classic Iron Maiden repertoire."

Watch a few more of Helvering's reaction videos below:



