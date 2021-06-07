IRON MAIDEN - Classical Composer Reacts To "To Tame A Land"; Video

Classical composer, R. Douglas Helvering, has uploaded the video below, along with the following message:

"In this episode of #TheDailyDoug, I'm reacting to 'To Tame A Land' by Iron Maiden. Unfortunately, I don't have much knowledge about Dune (the source material on which this song is based). But, I still thought it was one of IM's more thoughtfully crafted songs that I've heard... with interesting harmonic shifts, great vocals, and great guitars as always!"

Watch a more of Helvering's reaction videos below: