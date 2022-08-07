IRON MAIDEN Confirmed To Headline Wacken Open Air 2023; First Round Of Bands Announced

As the Wacken Open Air 2022 plays out this weekend, the first round of bands has been confirmed for the 2023 edirtion of the festival, which will run from August 2nd - 5th in the small German town of Wacken.

Festival organizers have issued the following statement:

"A first glimpse of next year’s billing was announced on the main stages during the night. W:O:A 2023 will take place Aug 2-5, making it the first time the festival officially boasts four days of live music.

Headlining the event will be the mighty Iron Maiden: There is not a single metalhead that doesn’t know them. And it’s hard to think of a band that has defined classic heavy metal as much as they have. So consequently, there might very well be no band that is a better fit for the 'Holy ground of metal.' So in 2023, Iron Maiden will return to headline at the Wacken Open Air for the fourth time! So get ready for impressive production, a passionate performance, amazing music and of course Eddie! It has been seven long years since those iconic words have been heard: 'Scream for me, Wacken!'"

Tickets for Wacken Open Air 2023 will go on sale today (Sunday, Aug 7th) at 8:00pm CET at metaltix.com. Fast-Tickets are sold with an exclusive special shirt, but are limited to 10,000 units. As soon as they are gone, Hard-Tickets go on sale. Pre-sale details can be found at metaltix.com and, starting Sunday, at Wacken.com here.