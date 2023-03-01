IRON MAIDEN Crack Top 5 In Fan Vote For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation recently announced the nominees for 2023 induction. The top five artists, as selected by the public via the Fan Vote, will comprise a "Fans' Ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2023 inductees.

Among the list of 14 nominees is Iron Maiden, who have cracked the Top 5 in the Fan Vote.

As of this morning (Wednesday, March 1), George Michael tops the Fan Vote with 339,861 votes. Cyndi Lauper sits in second place with 336,722 votes. In third place, Warren Zevon with 273,857 votes. Iron Maiden have 202,631 votes, placing them in fourth place, with Soundgarden rounding out the Top 5 with 202,388 votes.

To place your vote now, head to vote.rockhall.com

A message from the Hall states: "Your vote, your voice. It’s time for you to support your favorite Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Nominees and help them reach the top 5 of the official Fans' Ballot. You can select up to 5 Nominees daily and submit your vote. Share your ballot, spread the word and rock the vote now until April 28th!"