IRON MAIDEN Dedicate Official "Stratego" Live Video To "Our Incredible Fans Across The World"

Iron Maiden have released an official live video for "Stratego", a track from the band's Senjutsu album, released in 2021. Watch below.

Says the band: "The US & Canadian leg of the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour is now underway! Here is 'Stratego' (Live) - dedicated to you, our incredible fans across the world! We’re only on the road until the end of October, so grab your tickets before it is too late!"

Dates and ticket links at ironmaiden.com/tours.