Iron Maiden drummer, Nicko McBrain, has been confirmed for an upcoming edition of Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp this November 11 - 14.

Sign up for Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Hollywood, Florida this November featuring rock stars Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), Steve Morse (Deep Purple, Dixie Dregs), Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest), and many more.