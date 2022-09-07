IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN Meets "Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie"; Video

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game has released the new video below, stating: "Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie was based on Nicko McBrain himself! Watch Nicko's reaction to seeing this Eddie for the first time! You can earn Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie in the Resonant Rhythms event until September 13!"

Nicko McBrain recently offered a special tour of the drum kit he's using for the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour. Watch three segments below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Upcoming Iron Maiden live dates are listed below:

September

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

15 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center

17 - Denver, CO, Usa - Ball Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

22 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

October

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre

12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre

15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

17 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena