IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN Meets "Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie"; Video
September 7, 2022, an hour ago
Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game has released the new video below, stating: "Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie was based on Nicko McBrain himself! Watch Nicko's reaction to seeing this Eddie for the first time! You can earn Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie in the Resonant Rhythms event until September 13!"
Nicko McBrain recently offered a special tour of the drum kit he's using for the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour. Watch three segments below.
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Upcoming Iron Maiden live dates are listed below:
September
7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
15 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center
17 - Denver, CO, Usa - Ball Arena
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre
21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
22 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
October
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre
12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre
15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
17 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena