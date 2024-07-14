IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO MCBRAIN's TITANIUM TART Kicks Off July 2024 Florida Mini-Tour; Fan-Filmed Video

On July 13th, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and his Iron Maiden cover band, Titanium Tart, played the first of three dates in Florida this month. Amateur video can be enjoyed below.

Remaining Titanium Tart shows:

July

14 - OCC Road House - Clearwater, FL

19 - Piper's Pub - Pompano Beach, FL

A recent message from Titanium Tart: "We spent a fantastic day in the studio at The Gator Radio Station, aka Real Live Radio, aka IHeartRadio, aka The Penthouse, talking about the local Florida gigs we have coming up for Titanium Tart. We have such fun with this project and are especially grateful to have it to get Nicko primed for the upcoming Maiden tour starting in the fall. It's such a blessing to have such loving support from the locals and for him to have such great bandmates to boot! Mitch Tanne, Mike Rivera, Rob Stokes, Paolo Velasquez, and Eldad Kira, you rock! And our foot soldiers, Jim McCourt, Joel Michaud, and Rob Mieves, you're priceless! Thank you to Andrew Bednar for sorting this day and Franny and Jimmy for doing such a great job! We love you!"

Acclaimed Mongolian metal band, The Hu, will be joining Iron Maiden on all shows throughout North America on The Future Past Tour later this year.

The Hu comment: “Iron Maiden is the master of the masters of rock music - they are one of the biggest inspirations to us! The way that they create and perform their music is majestic and we still remember the first time we heard their ‘Trooper’ song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home and we can’t wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!”

North American tour dates:

October

4 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

8 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ (NEW SHOW)

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newwark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

Go to ironmaiden.com for the latest tour information.