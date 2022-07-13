IRON MAIDEN – EDDIE Makes Appearance In New X-Men Marvel Comic

Iron Maiden mascot Eddie makes an appearance with comedian and metalhead Brian Posehn in X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, out now.

Iron Maiden’s social media pages write: “EDDIE??! Look who showed up at

@Marvel's biggest night for mutantkind! 🔥

“Check out Eddie’s guest appearance in ‘X-Men: Hellfire Gala’ #1, out now at your local comic book shop.”

Below is a summary of the comic:

“"NEW TEAM REVEALED! At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year's gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!?"