IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video From Download Festival 2022 Streaming

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 is currently trotting around the globe. On June 11th, they unleashed their show at the Download Festival at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Senjutsu

"Stratego"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Revelations"

"Blood Brothers"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore 1:

"The Trooper"

"The Clansman"

"Run To The Hills"

Encore 2:

"Aces High"