IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video From The Future Past Leipzig Show Streaming

On June 11th, Iron Maiden brought The Future Past tour to the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

The Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it continues to represent the best of the best in the brewing and hospitality industry.

Published by CAMRA (Campaign For Real Ale), both the exclusive hardback and standard editions of The Good Beer Guide 2024 will feature the iconic image of Eddie pulling a pint and the unmistakable lettering from Iron Maiden; as well as a foreword by Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson.

"Every beer has a story to tell, and every Pub… well… if the walls could speak - what dramas have unfolded under the oak beamed roofs?

It is easy to forget that the roots of our Pub culture go back for centuries, and perhaps we have been guilty of taking them for granted.

This guide is a clarion call to get involved, to go local, to preserve humanity and courtesy in our Pubs, not have them turned into mere alcohol cash machines." - Bruce Dickinson

With 4500 pubs, bars, and clubs selected by unpaid volunteers up and down the country, this is the best guide for pubgoers interested in being served a good pint of real ale as well as those who wish to find a local near them that is welcoming and has many other benefits that may appeal.

Each entry contains a short description as well as details of regular beers that can be linked to the brewery section to discover local beers, as well as some treasured national favourites.

This guide is compiled by consumers for consumers and is the most independent and complete guide to find good beer.

The Good Beer Guide 2024 will be released on September 28, 2023, and is currently available for pre-order at this location.