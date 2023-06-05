IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video From The Future Past Show In Tampere Streaming

Iron Maiden kicked off The Future Past Tour 2023 on May 28 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. On June 4th they performed at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

The following official Opening Night video has been issued by the band: