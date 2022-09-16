IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Austin Show Streaming

On September 13th, Iron Maiden brought their Legacy Of The Beast World Tour to Moody center in Austin, Texas. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Senjutsu"

"Stratego"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Revelations"

"Blood Brothers"

"Sign of the Cross"

"Flight of Icarus"

"Fear of the Dark"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"The Number of the Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Trooper"

"The Clansman"

"Run to the Hills"

Encore 2:

"Aces High"

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour continues with stops in Denver, Anaheim, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and many more before wrapping at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fl on October 27. Very Special Guests on the 2022 dates will be Trivium on all dates between El Paso and Spokane, and then Within Temptation on all dates from Sioux Falls to Tampa. The show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, being hailed by fans and media alike as the most extravagant and visually spectacular performance of the band’s career to date.

Dates and ticket links at ironmaiden.com/tours.

Earlier this week, Iron Maiden released an official live video for "Stratego", a track from the band's Senjutsu album, released in 2021. Watch below.

Said the band: "The US & Canadian leg of the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour is now underway! Here is 'Stratego' (Live) - dedicated to you, our incredible fans across the world! We’re only on the road until the end of October, so grab your tickets before it is too late!"