IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Sweden Rock Festival 2023 Show Streaming

On June 9th, Iron Maiden brought The Future Past Tour to the Sewden Rock Fesival 2023 in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Fan-filmed video of the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

On June 8th, British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris - also performed at the Sweden Rock Festival. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Alongside Harris in British Lion are vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, as well as drummer Simon Dawson.

Catch British Lion on tour at the following shows:

June

12 – Kamienna 12 - Krakow, Poland

16 – Hellfest - Clisson, France

23 – Opium - Dublin, Ireland

29 – Rebellion - Manchester, England

July

2 – Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England

10 – Q Factory - Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 – Legend - Milan, Italy

19 – Garaje Beat Club - Murcia, Spain

24 – FZW - Dortmund, Germany

30 – Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany