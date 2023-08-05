IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Wacken Open Air 2023 Show Streaming

On August 4th, Iron Maiden brought The Future Past Tour to Wacken Open Air 2023 in Wacken, Germany. Fan-filmed video of the show can be veiwed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"