IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Wacken Open Air 2023 Show Streaming

August 5, 2023, 34 minutes ago

On August 4th, Iron Maiden brought The Future Past Tour to Wacken Open Air 2023 in Wacken, Germany. Fan-filmed video of the show can be veiwed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"
"Stranger In A Strange Land"
"The Writing On The Wall"
"Days Of Future Past"
"The Time Machine"
"The Prisoner"
"Death Of The Celts"
"Can I Play With Madness"
"Heaven Can Wait"
"Alexander The Great"
"Fear Of The Dark"
"Iron Maiden"

Encore:
"Hell On Earth"
"The Trooper"
"Wasted Years"



