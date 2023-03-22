IRON MAIDEN - Fantoons Launch Pre-Order For Official "Where Is Eddie?" Book + Decorative "Shredded Eddies" Cereal Box

Fantoons has launched the pre-order for the official Iron Maiden book, Where Is Eddie?, including an exclusive Iron Maiden cereal box. Expected to ship the week of April 17, you can place your order here.

A message from Fantoons follows...

"ALERT... ALERT. REMAIN INDOORS. IRON MAIDEN’S EDDIE IS MISSING.

You heard it right, friends, Eddie has gone missing and we think many of you might just be crazy–uh, we mean brave enough to try and find him! We are fiendishly delighted to present our newest book, Iron Maiden: Where Is Eddie?

In this official Iron Maiden seek and find book, you’ll put your Fear Of The Dark to the test as you take a deadly night time stroll, escape the maddening asylum of Piece Of Mind, walk the perilous city streets Somewhere In Time, then across the treacherous desert ruins of Powerslave, to arrive in a dense forest temple housing the fabled Book Of Souls, and yet your journey is only just beginning…

Once again, we poured copious amounts of our love for the band in every page, each puzzle based on an album, with megatons of Easter eggs for the most hardcore of Maiden fans. Featuring 15 double sided pages of pure mayhem, just barely containing the sheer badassery of Iron Maiden!

Iron Maiden: Where Is Eddie? is now officially available for pre-order! And you’re gonna want to act fast, because not only is Eddie potentially right behind you as you read this, but we have a special pre-order option including our Iron Maiden: Shredded Eddies Decorative Cereal! This 5” x 3.5” x 2” box is a must-have collector’s item - it is packed with Iron Maiden references, the darkest of humor and it’s also super low fat–as in none, because it’s decorative! Supplies are limited on this special item.

To all taking up the suicide mission - Oops! We mean noble journey to track down Eddie, we wish you luck and, well, want to thank you for having been a newsletter subscriber. It was a pleasure knowing you."

Show here.