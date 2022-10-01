IRON MAIDEN - Fear Of The Dark English Stout 500ml Cans Now Available In Canada

On time for the three sold out Iron Maiden shows in Ontario this month, the LCBO brings you Fear Of The Dark English Stout in 500ml cans. Buy now at LCBO store locations or here.

Watch the Iron Maiden Beer Canada Facebook page here for updates.

Iron Maiden will play the following Ontario shows:

October

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre

12 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

The band's complete tour scedule can be found here.