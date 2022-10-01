IRON MAIDEN - Fear Of The Dark English Stout 500ml Cans Now Available In Canada
October 1, 2022, an hour ago
On time for the three sold out Iron Maiden shows in Ontario this month, the LCBO brings you Fear Of The Dark English Stout in 500ml cans. Buy now at LCBO store locations or here.
Iron Maiden will play the following Ontario shows:
October
11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre
12 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
The band's complete tour scedule can be found here.