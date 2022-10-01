IRON MAIDEN - Fear Of The Dark English Stout 500ml Cans Now Available In Canada

October 1, 2022, an hour ago

news iron maiden heavy metal

IRON MAIDEN - Fear Of The Dark English Stout 500ml Cans Now Available In Canada

On time for the three sold out Iron Maiden shows in Ontario this month, the LCBO brings you Fear Of The Dark English Stout in 500ml cans. Buy now at LCBO store  locations or here.

Watch the Iron Maiden Beer Canada Facebook page here for updates.

Iron Maiden will play the following Ontario shows:

October
11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre
12 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

The band's complete tour scedule can be found here.



Featured Audio

VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

Latest Reviews