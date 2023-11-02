IRON MAIDEN - Fear Of The Dark Limited Edition KnuckleBonz 3D Vinyl Statue Available For Pre-Order

KnuckleBonz has launched the pre-order for the new Iron Maiden Fear Of The Dark 3D Vinyl Statue, currently in production and offered in a super limited edition; only 1993 are made and sold worldwide.

Pre-order now to reserve. Ships spring/summer 2024.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. (KnuckleBonz.com) is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts since 2003. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz®, 3D Vinyl™ and On Tour™ collectible series. KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.