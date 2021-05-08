IRON MAIDEN Finish In 4th Place In 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Vote

In February, The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation announced the nominees for 2021 induction. The list of 16 nominees included: Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgren, New York Dolls, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.

The Fan Vote has come to a close, with legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden finishing in fourth place. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2021 inductees.

Tina Turner came in first place, with Fela Kuti landing in second. The Go-Go's ended up in third place, Iron Maiden in fourth, and rounding out the top five is the Foo Fighters.

Although eligible for inclusion since 2005, 2021 is the first year that Iron Maiden have been nominated.