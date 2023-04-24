IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Announced As Keynote Speaker For Portugal's Wine Future 2023

Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson, has been announced as one of the keynote speakers at Wine Future 2023, taking place in Coimbra, Portugal, November 7 - 9.

Wine Future was born in 2009 with the inaugural event in Rioja, Spain, a response to the global economic recession from which the international wine industry was looking for opportunities. Wine Future 2023 is a conference that will gather the most influential and respected names of the wine business, as well as voices from other sectors, world leaders, and celebrities. The event will offer solutions to current issues and inspire the many companies and individuals affected around the world.

Many influential and respected names of the wine industry have participated as speakers in the past editions of this conference, including Robert Parker, Michel Roland, Jancis Robinson, Tim Atkin MW, James Suckling, Gerard Bertrand, Miguel Torres, and Angelo Gaja amongst hundreds of other relevant personalities. The summits of Wine Future and Green Wine Future have also featured the keynotes of world leaders and celebrities such as Vice-President Al Gore, Francis Ford Coppola, President Barack Obama, Secretary General Kofi Annan, and numerous others.

Bruce Dickinson, entrepreneur and lead singer of the band Iron Maiden, and Nobel Laureate in Economy Sir Christopher Pissarides are two of the names already confirmed for Wine Future 2023, which will take place from the 7th to the 9th of November 2023 at the Convento de Sa~o Francisco in Coimbra, Portugal. The theme for the conference this year will be devoted to “Breaking Down Barriers”. Dickenson will present at the event where he will share his entrepreneurial side, through lectures about his projects full of adventure, determination, and creativity. In addition, the talk will explore the duality of his life between music and business.

Despite being recognized mostly for his connection to heavy metal, Bruce Dickinson is also an entrepreneur and is involved in different creative projects. He’s a master brewer and has created his own brand of beer. Furthermore, he has a strong connection with the aviation sector, as he is a commercial pilot and the current President of Cardiff Aviation. He has also served as Director of Marketing for Astraeus Airlines.

Read more at WineBusiness.com.

Iron Maiden will bring The Future Past Tour to Canada later in 2023, with the following arena shows confirmed:

September

28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

October

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 28 with the Iron Maiden Fan Club pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25.

Manger Rod Smallwood comments: “As a prelude to our appearance at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA in October we’re delighted to bring our Future Past shows to our fans in Western Canada. It’s been quite a few years since we were last there and audiences are always terrific. We look forward to seeing you all again. The European leg starts very soon and personally I can’t wait to finally hear a lot more of Senjutsu and delve deeper into Somewhere In Time!”

With little over a month to go until the start of the European and UK leg of the tour, and with most of the shows already completely sold out, keep an eye on the band's socials for the late release of any tickets from production holds.

Iron Maiden's complete live itinerary can be found here.