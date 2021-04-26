IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Announces His First-Ever UK Spoken Word Tour
April 26, 2021, an hour ago
Live Nation has announced very special "Evening With" shows by Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson, on his first-ever UK spoken word tour.
The summer 2021 dates are:
August
1 - Brighton, England - Theatre Royal
4 - Salford, England - The Lowry
5 - Bradford, England - St George's Hall
8 - Nottingham, England - Theatre Royal
9 - Birmingham, England - The Alexandra
10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Tickets go on general sale at 10 AM on Thursday, April 29 via Ticketmaster.