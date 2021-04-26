IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Announces His First-Ever UK Spoken Word Tour

Live Nation has announced very special "Evening With" shows by Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson, on his first-ever UK spoken word tour.

The summer 2021 dates are:

August

1 - Brighton, England - Theatre Royal

4 - Salford, England - The Lowry

5 - Bradford, England - St George's Hall

8 - Nottingham, England - Theatre Royal

9 - Birmingham, England - The Alexandra

10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Tickets go on general sale at 10 AM on Thursday, April 29 via Ticketmaster.