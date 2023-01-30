IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Comments On Boeing 747 As 55 Years Of Production Comes To An End - "It's Just Like Landing An Armchair"

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, who is also a licensed pilot and has flown the band's customized 747, Ed Force One, around the world has been included in a Reuters report on the last Boeing 747 coming off the assembly line. The 747-8 freighter is the 1,574th plane of its kind to be manufactured during 55 years of production; it will be delivered to Atlas Air next week.

Dickinson: "On the ground it's stately, it's imposing. And in the air it's surprisingly agile. For this massive airplane, you can really chuck it around if you have to. The 747 is the most beautiful and easy plane to land. It's just like landing an armchair."

Dickinson has added six new dates to his upcoming series of special performances celebrating Deep Purple's 1969 album, Concerto For Group And Orchestra, and Jon Lord's greatest hits on an unprecedented tour.

The shows will be presented by Bruce Dickinson on vocals, who leads a band featuring John O'Hara (Jethro Tull) on keyboards, Tanya O'Callaghan (Whitesnake) on bass, Kaitner Z Doka (Jon Lord, Ian Paice) on guitar, Bernard Welz (Jon Lord, Don Airey) on drums and Mario Argandonia (Scorpions) on percussion.

Confirmed dates are listed below, find ticket links here.

March

15 - Sala Palatului - Bucharest, România

18 - National Palace Of Culture - Sofia, Bulgaria

22 - Sports Hall Mirza Delibasic - Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

24 - Hall Drazen Petrovic - Zagreb, Croatia

25 - Cancarjev Dom - Ljubljana, Slovenia

April

2 - Hala University Palacheho - Olomouc, Czech Republic

15 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

19 - Teatro Positiva - Curitiba, Brazil

21 - Vivo Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

25 - Auditorio Araujo Vianna - Porto Alegre, Brazil