IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Creating 100 New Jobs In South Wales Via His Aviation Maitenance Firm

According to the UK's Business Live, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is creating 100 jobs in South Wales with his aviation maintenance firm, Caerdav.

Founded in 2012, Caerdav provides aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), consultancy and pilot training services to large carriers, aircraft leasing companies and private clients.

The business, which is owned by Dickinson, will use the funding to expand upon its current record order book and strong new business pipeline - fulfilling the backlog of aircraft servicing requirements carried over from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kim Martin, head of south and Midlands at BOOST&Co, said: "We are thrilled that Bruce and the executive team selected us to be the chosen funding partner to Caerdav. Their commitment to the business and the local community has been unwavering in recent years and we are confident this funding enables the business to capitalise on the current market opportunity and deliver exciting growth plans."

As previously reported by Business Insider, passengers in Spain could soon be boarding airships instead of jets for short-haul flights.

Air Nostrum, an airline owned by the same company as British Airways, ordered 10 helium airships to be used for regional travel. It is the first order for the Airlander airships that will be made by Hybrid Air Vehicles, a British company part-backed by Dickinson.

Production of the 100-seat Airlander 10, which can spend up to five days aloft, is due to start in northern England later this year. The airships could start flying passengers on routes such as Barcelona to the Mediterranean island of Mallorca as soon as 2026.

