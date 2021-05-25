IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Discusses Recent Hip Replacement Surgery - "I Got Five And A Half Inches Of Titanium Hammered Into My Leg"; Video

Download Festival host Kylie Olsson caught up with Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, ahead of the band's feature on Download: Reloaded this 5th and 6th of June on Sky Arts. Watch below.

Bruce discussed his recent health issues during the interview, revealing that he recently underwent hip replacement surgery.

Says Bruce: "I had a new hip installed seven months ago. So I got five and a half inches of titanium hammered into me leg. 'Cause I run around on stage and jump, and 40 years of fencing left-handed, it was just worn out. I mean, the last tour was really quite painful. And, I put it down to the fact that during the last tour, just shortly before the last tour, I also broke my Achilles as well... my Achilles tendon snapped. It's horrible. That was two years ago, basically. So I got that stitched back together and went out on tour three and a half months later. So I couldn't actually walk properly or run. So I modified what I did on stage, and nobody figured it out. I was amazed. I did the whole tour, South America, the whole lot."