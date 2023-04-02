IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Featured In Bosnian Television Interview - "Sarajevo Is A Special Place"

The clip below features Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson being interviewed on the Bosnian televsion network, N1, on March 21st. He was in Sarajevo on his Jon Lord Concert for Group and Orchestra Philarmonic Tour.

Dickinson is on the road for a series of special performances celebrating Deep Purple's 1969 album, Concerto For Group And Orchestra, and Jon Lord's greatest hits.

The shows feature Bruce Dickinson on vocals, who leads a band featuring John O'Hara (Jethro Tull) on keyboards, Tanya O'Callaghan (Whitesnake) on bass, Kaitner Z Doka (Jon Lord, Ian Paice) on guitar, Bernard Welz (Jon Lord, Don Airey) on drums and Mario Argandonia (Scorpions) on percussion.

Tour dates:

April

2 - Hala University Palacheho - Olomouc, Czech Republic

15 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

19 - Teatro Positiva - Curitiba, Brazil

21 - Vivo Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

25 - Auditorio Araujo Vianna - Porto Alegre, Brazil

Check out fan-filmed video from the March 18th show at the National Palace Of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The setlist was as follows:

"Concerto for Group and Orchestra, First Movement: Moderato - Allegro" (Deep Purple)

"Concerto for Group and Orchestra, Second Movement: Andante"

(Deep Purple)

"Concerto for Group and Orchestra, Third Movement: Vivace - Presto" (Deep Purple)

"Bourée" (Jon Lord)

"Ergen Deda" (Petar Liondev - Bulgarian folk song)

"Tears of the Dragon"

"Jerusalem"

"Pictures of Home"

"When a Blind Man Cries"

"Hush" (Joe South)

"Perfect Strangers"

Encore:

"Smoke on the Water"