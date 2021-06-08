IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Helps Raise Over £1 Million For Children's Charities Via Heavy Metal Truants' "Nine Lives" Ride

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, has helped raise over £1 million (approx. $1.4 million) for charity by partaking in the Heavy Metal Truants "Nine Lives" ride.

Since 2013, the Heavy Metal Truants have cycled from London to the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington and Download Festival. The event, founded by Rod Smallwood and Iron Maiden Fan Club Eddietor Alexander Milas is open to all.

A message from Alexander Milas states: "The Heavy Metal Truants have now raised over a million pounds. I've read this 50 times today and I still can't believe it. In our ninth year and over the last 12 days 260 Heavy Metal Truants from 20 countries collectively travelled 36,443 miles. We've raised £124,000 (and counting) and took the running total of the Heavy Metal Truants to over a million pounds and 100% of that has gone to three, and now four childrens charities because the work they do is simply breathatking.

"To say I am elated is an understatment - there has been so much sweat behind all this but all I can think about is year ten, how we get to two million and how we're going to do it.

"To top it off The Heavy Metal Truants are now to be the beneficiaries of the upcoming Download Pilot event in a couple of weeks time - when Andy delivered the news I literally fell out of my saddle. He's supported us from day one and let it never be said this community isn't a real thing.

"You can still donate - challenge finishes today but we're fundraising until August 31st and then we begin our tenth chapter and I can hardly fucking wait to get started. I love it when a plan comes together."

For more on The Heavy Metal Truants, and to donate, head here.

(Photo - John McMurtrie)