IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Is Engaged To Be Married

Congratulations to Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, who has revealed that he's engaged to be married to his girlfriend, Leana Dolci. This will be Bruce's third marriage.

Dickinson revealed the news during an interview Bosnian television network, N1. He was in Sarajevo on his Jon Lord Concert for Group and Orchestra Philarmonic Tour.

Towards the end of the chat, the interviewer tells Bruce how much they are going to enjoy his concert, and says, "this is your home, I hope you know that," to which Dickinson replies, "My fiancée is coming, she's never been here, she's French. And I was coming in, I was hoping I was gonna be able to say, 'Okay, so here's Proleterskih Brigada, and blah blah blah, but no, we came here a different way and everything. But I'm hoping she's gonna get some time to see the city, and not just the bad bits, to see the wonderful bits of Sarajevo."

Dickinson is on the road for a series of special performances celebrating Deep Purple's 1969 album, Concerto For Group And Orchestra, and Jon Lord's greatest hits.

The shows feature Bruce Dickinson on vocals, who leads a band featuring John O'Hara (Jethro Tull) on keyboards, Tanya O'Callaghan (Whitesnake) on bass, Kaitner Z Doka (Jon Lord, Ian Paice) on guitar, Bernard Welz (Jon Lord, Don Airey) on drums and Mario Argandonia (Scorpions) on percussion.

Tour dates:

April

15 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

19 - Teatro Positiva - Curitiba, Brazil

21 - Vivo Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

25 - Auditorio Araujo Vianna - Porto Alegre, Brazil