IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON On Performing Live - "We Still Play Everything Too Fast Because We're All Excited"

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is featured in an in-depth intervew with Australian radio station, Triple M. He offers his thoughts on what keeps the band's music timeless and how their ever-growing fanbase embodies inclusivity. Dickinson also shares his unique take on the band's unstoppable energy and what keeps them going.

Dickinson also talks about the resurgence of vinyl, sharing a captivating story of the band's recent experience in a Dolby Atmos studio and how it compares to the raw qualities of a vinyl setup — a true eye-opener for audiophiles.

Dickinson on Iron Maiden not being a nostalgia act, and staying true to the songs and the band's legacy:

"We still play all the songs in the original key; we don't drop, downtune and stuff like that. We still play everything too fast, because we're all excited. We've never played to click tracks or like time code and everything else now, because I see a lot of bands now, and I'm going, 'Hang on a minute. Hey, you sang that without moving your lips.' So there's all this backing vocals being flown in left, right and center and everything, but we don't do any of that. Everything is analog and real, so we are kind of old school in that respect. But I think that pays dividends because the audience understands that reality is increasingly kind of rare now."

After much anticipation, Iron Maiden has revealed their first set of tour dates for 2024. The Future Past Tour will be coming to Australia and New Zealand next year. Confirmed dates are as listed:

September 2024

1 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

4 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

6 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

10 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

12 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

16 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

Tickets go on general sale October 24, 2023. Killswitch Engage will be the special guests.

The Future Past Tour features songs from the band’s most recent studio album Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.