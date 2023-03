IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Performs Solo Songs And DEEP PURPLE Classics With Orchestra In Bulgaria; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson, is on the road in Europe with a series of special performances celebrating Deep Purple's 1969 album, Concerto For Group And Orchestra, and Jon Lord's greatest hits.

The shows feature Bruce Dickinson on vocals, who leads a band featuring John O'Hara (Jethro Tull) on keyboards, Tanya O'Callaghan (Whitesnake) on bass, Kaitner Z Doka (Jon Lord, Ian Paice) on guitar, Bernard Welz (Jon Lord, Don Airey) on drums and Mario Argandonia (Scorpions) on percussion. Check out fan-filmed video from the March 18th show at the National Palace Of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The setlist was as follows:

"Concerto for Group and Orchestra, First Movement: Moderato - Allegro" (Deep Purple)

"Concerto for Group and Orchestra, Second Movement: Andante"

(Deep Purple)

"Concerto for Group and Orchestra, Third Movement: Vivace - Presto" (Deep Purple)

Bruce Dickinson and Deep Purple songs

"Bourée" (Jon Lord)

"Ergen Deda" (Petar Liondev - Bulgarian folk song)

"Tears of the Dragon"

"Jerusalem"

"Pictures of Home"

"When a Blind Man Cries"

"Hush" (Joe South)

"Perfect Strangers"

Encore:

"Smoke on the Water"

Tour dates:

March

22 - Sports Hall Mirza Delibasic - Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

24 - Hall Drazen Petrovic - Zagreb, Croatia

25 - Cancarjev Dom - Ljubljana, Slovenia

April

2 - Hala University Palacheho - Olomouc, Czech Republic

15 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

19 - Teatro Positiva - Curitiba, Brazil

21 - Vivo Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

25 - Auditorio Araujo Vianna - Porto Alegre, Brazil