IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON's Hybrid Air Vehicles Company Spearheading Helium-Filled Airships

Passengers in Spain could soon be boarding airships instead of jets for short-haul flights, reports Business Insider.

Air Nostrum, an airline owned by the same company as British Airways, ordered 10 helium airships to be used for regional travel. It is the first order for the Airlander airships that will be made by Hybrid Air Vehicles, a British company part-backed by Iron Maiden frontman and qualified commercial pilot, Bruce Dickinson.

Production of the 100-seat Airlander 10, which can spend up to five days aloft, is due to start in northern England later this year. The airships could start flying passengers on routes such as Barcelona to the Mediterranean island of Mallorca as soon as 2026.

